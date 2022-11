Claiming Social Security at 70 Could Be Disastrous in This Scenario

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After paying into Social Security your entire career, you may be eager to get the most out of it once you're old enough to start collecting benefits. And for some people, the best way to maximize Social Security is to delay their claims until age 70.You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal earnings history once you reach full retirement age (FRA). That age is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading