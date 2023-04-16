Claiming Social Security in 2023? Answer These 3 Questions First.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're thinking of claiming Social Security benefits this year, you don't want to move forward with submitting paperwork to the Social Security Administration unless you're confident in your choice. The decisions you make about your retirement benefits can shape your future, so ask yourself these three questions to ensure you aren't left with regrets.Social Security provides you with a standard benefit at your full retirement age (FRA). which will vary depending on the year you were born. For those born in or before 1954, FRA is 66, rising two months a year until age 67 for those born in 1960 or later. The standard benefit is based on average earnings. But you don't have to start your checks at FRA if you don't want to.You can begin getting payments early -- as young as age 62 -- but your benefit will be reduced for each month you claim it ahead of your FRA. You can also delay your claim, and your standard benefit will increase up until you turn 70. Continue reading