Claiming Social Security Should Be a Joint Decision When You're Married. Here's Why.

Being married has its pros and cons. On the plus side, you get someone to share a life with, enjoy good times with, and look to for support. On the negative side, you can't just live life on your own terms when there's a spouse in the mix. You have to cater to their needs and make compromises in order to live harmoniously.Financially speaking, being married could work to your advantage, too -- especially once you enter retirement. If you and your spouse both work, and both contribute steadily to a retirement savings plan, you'll have two nest eggs to share and tap during your senior years. You'll also have two sets of Social Security benefits to claim.Now, when it comes to signing up for Social Security, you can choose from different filing ages. But no matter which age you land on, it's extremely important to make sure your spouse is on the same page as you before you make your filing official.