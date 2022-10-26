CLAIRE'S LAUNCHES SHIMMERVILLE, AN IMMERSIVE DIGITAL WORLD, ON ROBLOX

Investment in the Metaverse and Original Franchise Leverages the Power of Self-expression to Spark Exploration, Connection and Creativity in Gen 'Zalpha'

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Claire's Stores, Inc. debuts ShimmerVille, a transformative digital world to explore, work, play, shop and connect with friends. ShimmerVille is a completely original franchise which channels the influence of global online platform Roblox for immersive shared experiences and harnesses Claire's purpose of empowering self-expression and personal style. With endless possibilities for engagement, Claire's invites Gen 'Zalpha' into a virtual community space within the Metaverse.

"Claire's has a long-standing history and passion for emerging culture. Our consumers sit at the intersection of the physical and digital spaces, and by creating a footprint in Roblox and bridging those worlds, we are creating a uniquely 'phygital' experience to drive community, brand love and our business," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "We have always been about self-expression, and by reimagining the ways we innovate and evolve, we are celebrating our brand purpose in a whole new way."

A metamodern ecosystem, ShimmerVille champions individuality - from the uniqueness of its concept and design to the ways it allows visitors to create and style their own personalized avatars and finally, to the interactive emotes which enhance the experience. As Claire's continues to show up as a platform for everything Gen 'Zalpha' values, ShimmerVille marks the brand's investment in a 'phygital' future, sparked by consumers' imaginations and fueled by their participation.

ShimmerVille is an evolving experience that stretches into the physical world through products as well as opportunities for original content and engagement. At launch, community members can outfit their avatars with jewelry and accessories also available for purchase in real life at Claire's stores. Claire's will also be combining forces with like-minded brand partners through limited-edition merchandise, one-of-a-kind pets, themed housing, games and activities.

Experience All ShimmerVille Has to Offer: www.roblox.com/claires

ShimmerVille is the ideal place for fans on Roblox to shake, shimmer and shine. It will launch with six interconnected destinations and be powered by its own economy.

More than Just a Game:

Visitors can earn digital currency through fun retail jobs, playing mini games or just by spending time in the experience.



With their in-experience earnings, residents can invest in endless opportunities including accessorizing their avatars and critters with a growing selection of fashion and jewelry; building, decorating and personalizing their homes; purchasing fun vehicles to cruise the town in and gaining access to special events and partner experiences.

A Place for Everyone:

Central Park: Experience community and, in the future, live events at the park's amphitheater.

Experience community and, in the future, live events at the park's amphitheater.

Pet Park and Orb Store: Acquire playful and expressive pet companions unlike anything the Roblox world has ever seen at the town's pet adoption center and play park. At launch, select from one of 15 pets with unlimited opportunities to accessorize.

Acquire playful and expressive pet companions unlike anything the Roblox world has ever seen at the town's pet adoption center and play park. At launch, select from one of 15 pets with unlimited opportunities to accessorize.

Claire's C-Style Mall : Shop trendy merchandise, home furnishings, beauty treatments and vehicles at the mall.

: Shop trendy merchandise, home furnishings, beauty treatments and vehicles at the mall.

Claire's Café: Enjoy a deliciously digital snack or beverage.

Enjoy a deliciously digital snack or beverage.

Bungalow Valley: Build a custom house and stake a claim.

Build a custom house and stake a claim.

The Galleria: Stop in for an ever-changing schedule of events and partner experiences.

For the concept and development, Claire's partnered with Wonder Works Studio, a next-generation interactive media and gaming company known for its expertise within Roblox and innovative, immersive experiences. In addition, Claire's has also made a financial investment into Wonder Works Studio.

"Our entry into Roblox, a platform built on inclusivity and immersion, and our investment in Wonder Works Studio, signify our belief in the integration of the physical and digital worlds and our commitment to continued innovation in the space," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Claire's.

"By helping Claire's bring ShimmerVille to life in Roblox, we are pushing the boundary of what was thought to be possible," said Zachary Letter, Chief Executive Officer, Wonder Works Studio. "We've created an immersive and ever-expanding experience that has the ability to generate new, compelling IP with a lasting impact on the consumer in a way that goes beyond the limits of traditional media."

The invitation to become residents of the vibrant town of ShimmerVille creates yet another dimension for the dynamic brand to connect and spark the creativity of its audience. What are you waiting for? Come play! #ShimmerVille #ShowYourShimmer

About Claire's Stores, Inc.

Claire's Stores, Inc. is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Gordon

SHADOW

sgordon@weareshadow.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claires-launches-shimmerville-an-immersive-digital-world-on-roblox-301659279.html

SOURCE Claire's