Clampdown on cold calls and mass texting technology announced in UK

New fraud strategy responding to web- and phone-based scams will result in recruitment of 400 new ‘specialist investigators’Ministers have announced a clampdown on the use of cold calls to sell financial products and on technology which allows mass texting of numerous phones as part of a strategy to combat fraud, now the UK’s most common crime.The new fraud strategy, a response to the massive growth of web- and phone-based scams, will alsoresult in what was billed as 400 new specialist investigators across police and the National Crime Agency recruited as part of a revamp for how the the crime is investigated. Continue reading...