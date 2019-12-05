CLAP gains access to BASF's Organic Semiconductor InkSet patents and materials manufacturing technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLAP(www.clap.co.kr) utilize BASF's liquid crystal optical film technology with Organic Semiconductor InkSet technology to manufacture flexible FOD (Fingerprint On Display) sensors in a short period of time.

Through the strategic combination of BASF (BASF) source material technology and CLAP's applied solution, they will strategically cooperate in developing innovative products (FOD, IoT, Bio, etc.) and expand the market.

A technology innovator, CLAP (CEO: Kim Sung-Ho) signed a further contract with BASF, on Nov. 12, 2019 in Seoul, Korea.

Already in June 2019 BASF transferred LC based optical film technology (Patterned Retarder) to CLAP which became more solid as a company with original patents and material technologies in display parts and sensors.

With the new transaction, through a combination of acquisition and licensing CLAP also gains access to BASF Organic Semiconductor technology that was developed over more than 15 years. The transaction includes production technology for the materials as well. BASF will actively support CLAP in the technology transfer phase and will also become one of CLAP's shareholders.

This Organic Semiconductor InkSet material is a source technology that can make semiconductor circuit using very simple coating process at atmospheric pressure. It can be manufactured at low temperature below 100 degrees Celsius, enabling semiconductor circuit to be implemented on any flexible film, and mass production is also a proven technology.

The OTFT (Organic Thin Film Transistor) is made of Organic Semiconductor InkSet material and has characteristics of low off leakage current and fast bias stress recovery compared to inorganic oxide TFTs. And it is considered to be the most suitable technology for application to large area FOD sensors, IoT sensors, and Bio sensors that require high reliability.

CLAP is planning to commercialize flexible FOD sensor as soon as possible by converging liquid crystal optical film technology and Organic Semiconductor InkSet technology that was transferred from BASF.

FOD sensors on the screen are expected to triple the market growth from 200 million units in 2019 to 600 million units in 2023, based on the FOD Module shipments (Based on IHS Markit Announcement in 2019).

"If liquid crystal optical film technology and Organic Semiconductor InkSet technology are applied, it will be possible to manufacture flexible large-area FOD sensors that can detect two or more fingers. We will make this flexible large-area FOD sensor available in the near future to maximize security of fingerprint recognition in mobile markets," said CLAP CEO Kim Sung-Ho. "CLAP is an innovative material company that possesses original technologies in display components and sensors, and we will continue to create innovative values in customers and markets."

