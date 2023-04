Clariant additives add up to a better future for plastic at Chinaplas 2023 exhibition

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

In the upcoming Chinaplas 2023 exhibition to be held in Shenzhen, China on 17-20 April 2023, Clariant will present how its versatile additive solutions are adding extra values and new dimensions for the future of the plastic industry. Highlighted in the Clariant booth will be the new AddWorks PKG 158 that offers huge performance enhancement on packaging, in addition to the AddWorks PKG 906 Circle and AddWorks AGC 970 G stabilizers that are valuable in plastic film recycling and extending its service life. Also in the spotlight will be the highly functional Exolit OP 1400 flame retardant that facilitates mechanical recycling. The high-performing wax additives of Licocare Vita / Licocene Terra, and the sustainability-focused Licocare RBW Vita are the other highlights in the show.