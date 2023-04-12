|
12.04.2023 08:15:00
Clariant announces grand opening of its new CATOFIN® catalyst plant in China
Clariant announced today the grand opening of its new CATOFIN catalyst production site in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China. Investing in innovations such as CATOFIN is a core element of Clariant’s new purpose-led strategy, as expressed in the statement ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet.’ Beyond that, the site serves to increase the already expanding footprint in China, adding on to the existing nearby catalyst plants in Jinshan and catalyst R&D center within the One Clariant Campus in Shanghai.
|30.09.22
|Clariant Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.07.22
|Clariant Sell
|UBS AG
|16.06.22
|Clariant Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.06.22
|Clariant Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.22
|Clariant Neutral
|UBS AG
