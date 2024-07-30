|
30.07.2024 18:55:00
Clariant Catalysts and KBR expand their strategic collaboration to boost low-carbon ammonia
Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemicals company, today announced the expansion of its strategic cooperation with KBR in the field of ammonia production. Ammonia plays a vital role in today´s food production, and it will become even more important as a clean energy source in the future. The partners will continue collaborating on traditional ammonia projects while significantly increasing their focus on low-carbon and carbon-free "green ammonia" applications. The solutions will combine Clariant's outstanding AmoMax ammonia synthesis catalysts with KBR's K-GreeN® ammonia technologies to maximize the economics and energy efficiency of ammonia production. KBR is a leading ammonia process provider with over 75 years of experience in licensing and designing more than 250 ammonia plants worldwide. Clariant provides catalysts best suited for the optimum performance of KBR-licensed ammonia plants.
