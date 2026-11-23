(RTTNews) - Clariant AG (CLN.SW, CLZNY.PK), a Swiss specialty chemical company, is in talks with US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice or CD&R to acquire chemicals maker Ashland Inc. (ASH), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the report, the companies are negotiating an all-cash deal that values Ashland close to its share price of $72.40 on Friday.

It is expected that a deal could come together as soon as the coming days.

The news comes as Ashland explores strategic options after reaching a settlement with activist investor Ancora Holdings Group in July to expand its board and for a potential sale.

Bloomberg in August had reported that the company is working with Citigroup and Lazard to reach a sale deal.

Ashland, a maker of specialty ingredients and additives for pharmaceuticals, construction and personal care products, currently holds a market capitalization of about $3.315 billion.

In early November, Ashland Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a profit in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting higher restructuring charges and other expenses. Sales increased four percent, supported by higher volumes and pricing, while the company issued its fiscal 2027 outlook.