Ashland Global Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR23 / ISIN: US0441861046
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23.11.2026 07:44:50
Clariant, CD&R Reportedly In Talks To Buy Chemicals Maker Ashland In All-cash Deal
(RTTNews) - Clariant AG (CLN.SW, CLZNY.PK), a Swiss specialty chemical company, is in talks with US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice or CD&R to acquire chemicals maker Ashland Inc. (ASH), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
As per the report, the companies are negotiating an all-cash deal that values Ashland close to its share price of $72.40 on Friday.
It is expected that a deal could come together as soon as the coming days.
The news comes as Ashland explores strategic options after reaching a settlement with activist investor Ancora Holdings Group in July to expand its board and for a potential sale.
Bloomberg in August had reported that the company is working with Citigroup and Lazard to reach a sale deal.
Ashland, a maker of specialty ingredients and additives for pharmaceuticals, construction and personal care products, currently holds a market capitalization of about $3.315 billion.
In early November, Ashland Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a profit in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting higher restructuring charges and other expenses. Sales increased four percent, supported by higher volumes and pricing, while the company issued its fiscal 2027 outlook.
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Nachrichten zu Ashland Global Holdings Inc
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02.11.26
|Ausblick: Ashland Global legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.10.26
|Evonik soll Übernahme von US-Konzern Ashland prüfen - Zeitung (Dow Jones)
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27.07.26
|Ausblick: Ashland Global verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Ashland Global Holdings Inc
|67,50
|3,05%
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