31.10.2022 22:26:00

Clariant completes acquisition of BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets

Clariant today announces that it has completed the acquisition of BASF’s U.S. based Attapulgite business assets for USD 60 million in cash. Structured as an asset deal, the transaction includes the transfer of land as well as mining rights, the processing facility, and inventories, which will be integrated into Clariant’s Functional Minerals business. 
