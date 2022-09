Clariant extends support for manufacturers of fully synthetic metalworking fluids

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

Access the full potential of Clariant’s additives to develop high lubricity, fully synthetic metalworking fluids. Launched online today, the uniquely comprehensive set of low-foaming, multifunctional additives is now available alongside formulation guidance to support mineral oil-free, more bio-resistant water soluble fluids that boost machining efficiency, productivity and protection with fewer ingredients.