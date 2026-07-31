Clariant H1 Net Income Rises; 2026 Guidance Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Clariant (CLN.SW) reported that its first half net income rose to 85.0 million Swiss francs from 44.2 million francs, prior year. Basic earnings per share increased to 0.21 francs from 0.08 francs. EBITDA rose to 300.2 million francs from 291.1 million francs. EBITDA before exceptional items declined to 331.3 million francs from 358.9 million francs. Operating income before exceptional items decreased to 214.2 million francs from 236.1 million francs. First-half 2026 sales declined to 1.86 billion francs from 1.98 billion francs in the prior-year period. On an organic basis, sales were down 1.2%.

Second quarter sales were 941.3 million francs, an increase of 0.6% on a comparable basis versus the prior year. Including the impact of portfolio pruning, sales in local currency decreased by 0.3%. Group EBITDA before exceptional items was 171.1 million francs, up 1.5% year on year.

The company's guidance for 2026 remains unchanged.

The share price of Clariant AG closed at 8.91 francs on SIX Swiss Exchange.

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