31.10.2022 08:00:00
Clariant Oil Services expands EMEA Footprint and launches state-of-the-art Technical Center ahead of ADIPEC 2022
Clariant Oil Services – a leading supplier of specialty oilfield production chemicals and services to the oil and gas industry – announced its expansion in the Middle East with the launch of its state-of-the-art facility for advanced oil and gas solutions. Located in the Dubai Science Park (DSP) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the EMEA Technical Center will leverage the latest technologies and more sustainable oilfield chemicals. The regional hub will give customers in major oil producing countries access to Clariant’s global innovation team and address three competencies: corrosion, Fluid separation, and flow assurance.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"
