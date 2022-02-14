|
14.02.2022 09:00:39
Clariant Preliminary 2021 Sales Up 15%; Results To Be Delayed
(RTTNews) - Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) said, for 2021: preliminary continuing operations sales was 4.372 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 15% in local currency and 13% in Swiss francs. The company expects to achieve EBITDA margin range of 16% to 17% for continuing operations as previously forecasted.
Clariant also announced that the publication of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be delayed due to an investigation into accounting issues related to certain provisions and accruals. The investigation is reviewing whether employees incorrectly booked certain provisions and accruals, with the aim of steering the company's results to meet internal and external targets. The publication of the Integrated Report 2021 and the AGM will also be postponed, the company noted.
Clariant stated that the company may be required to restate previously published financial statements, including the annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and the first half year financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and the quarterly reporting during those years.
