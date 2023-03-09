|
09.03.2023 07:00:00
Clariant presents Integrated Report 2022
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
- Clariant publishes the Integrated Report 2022, detailing the company’s financial and non-financial business activities for the year
- For ease of orientation, the reports are again structured into ‘Business Report’, ‘Review on Performance, People, and Planet’, ‘Corporate Governance Report’, ‘Compensation Report’, and ‘Financial Report’
- The Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report 2022 to the shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023
MUTTENZ, MARCH 9, 2023
Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2022, which presents a transparent and concise account of the company’s financial and non-financial business activities for the year.
Keeping the recognizable structure, readers can easily navigate between ‘Business Report’, ‘Review on Performance, People, and Planet’, ‘Corporate Governance Report’, ‘Compensation Report’, and ‘Financial Report’. You can access the reports and download the PDFs with the following link: reports.clariant.com
Clariant’s purpose ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’ is based on key themes of Customer Focus, Innovative Chemistry, Leading in Sustainability and People Engagement. With this in mind, the Integrated Report answers the questions of how we place our customers at the heart of our organizational set-up, how we innovate for sustainability and how we root our values in our corporate culture.
"Transparency and access to key metrics beyond financials are vital to measure the health of a company long-term” said Günter von Au, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "The Integrated Report not only enables transparency but also delivers these key metrics in an attractive and accessible format.”
Clariant looks back on a year of record sales growth on top of which it has implemented a new operating model and decreased its greenhouse gas emissions across scope 1, 2 and 3. These achievements are proof points for a clearly defined strategy.
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4 April 2023, the Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report detailing the business developments for the year 2022 to the shareholders for approval.
|
Clariant is a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2022, Clariant totaled a staff number of 11 148 and recorded sales of CHF 5.198 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. As of January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three newly formed Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives and will report accordingly. Clariant’s corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet,’ and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.
Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Handelsverlauf ins Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen am Donnerstag die Minuszeichen.