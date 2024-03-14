|
14.03.2024 07:00:00
Clariant presents Integrated Report 2023
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
- Clariant publishes the Integrated Report 2023, detailing the company’s financial and non-financial business activities for the year.
- For ease of orientation, the report is now available in one concise PDF edition.
- In keeping with our mission to become leaders in sustainability and in consideration of new regulations, the report now contains additional metrics to monitor our progress.
- The Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report 2023 to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2024.
MUTTENZ, MARCH 14, 2024
Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2023, which presents a transparent and concise account of the company’s financial and non-financial business activities.
For ease of orientation, the report is now available in one concise PDF edition. You can access the PDF and a selection of highlights from the report with the following link: Integrated Report 2023 (clariant.com)
Clariant’s purpose ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’ is based on key themes of Customer Focus, Innovative Chemistry, Leading in Sustainability and People Engagement. With this in mind, the Integrated Report answers the questions of how we place our customers at the heart of our organizational set-up, how we innovate for sustainability and how we root our values in our corporate culture. In keeping our mission to become leaders in sustainability and in consideration of new regulations, the report now contains additional metrics to monitor our progress.
"Through our innovation power, we at Clariant stand by our sustainability promise to our customers, our partners, our employees, and the environment,” said Günter von Au, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "By delivering important metrics, our Integrated Report shows our considerable progress in terms of sustainability in addition to all important business data in a transparent manner.”
Clariant looks back on a year marked by macroeconomic challenges, but that nonetheless brought us significantly closer to achieving our ambitious non-financial targets. Along with this, we are proud that the changes in our operating model that we implemented in 2023 are also showing results, with increased customer satisfaction, significantly higher employee engagement, and a safety record that is in the top quartile of our industry.
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9 April 2024, the Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report detailing the business developments for the year 2023 to the shareholders. The agenda for the 2024 AGM was also published today and can be accessed with the following link: Annual General Meeting (clariant.com)
Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry – between people and planet.” By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2023, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 481 and recorded sales of CHF 4.377 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.
