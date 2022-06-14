14.06.2022 07:56:00

Clariant produces first commercial sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol at new plant in Podari, Romania

Clariant today announced that it has produced the first commercial cellulosic ethanol at its sunliquid® production plant in Podari, Romania. The entire offtake is contracted with a multi-year agreement to Shell, a leading global energy company. 
