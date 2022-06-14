Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
14.06.2022 07:56:00
Clariant produces first commercial sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol at new plant in Podari, Romania
Clariant today announced that it has produced the first commercial cellulosic ethanol at its sunliquid® production plant in Podari, Romania. The entire offtake is contracted with a multi-year agreement to Shell, a leading global energy company.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clariant AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Clariant AG (N)mehr Analysen
|11:45
|Clariant Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.03.22
|Clariant Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|Clariant Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.22
|Clariant Buy
|Baader Bank
|02.02.22
|Clariant Buy
|Baader Bank
|11:45
|Clariant Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.03.22
|Clariant Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|Clariant Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.22
|Clariant Buy
|Baader Bank
|02.02.22
|Clariant Buy
|Baader Bank
|23.03.22
|Clariant Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|Clariant Buy
|Baader Bank
|02.02.22
|Clariant Buy
|Baader Bank
|17.11.21
|Clariant Buy
|Baader Bank
|29.10.21
|Clariant Buy
|Baader Bank
|02.11.21
|Clariant Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.21
|Clariant Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.21
|Clariant Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.21
|Clariant Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.21
|Clariant Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:45
|Clariant Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.02.22
|Clariant Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.22
|Clariant Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.22
|Clariant Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.21
|Clariant Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Clariant AG (N)
|17,72
|0,00%
|Clariant AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr Shs
|17,80
|2,30%