Clariant Q2 EBITDA, Sales Down; Lifts FY24 EBITDA Margin View, Updates Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter Group EBITDA decreased 5 percent to 166 million Swiss francs from last year's 175 million francs. The corresponding margin dropped to 15.7 percent from 16.1 percent a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was 164 million francs, up 21 percent from 135 million francs last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.5 percent from 12.5 percent a year ago.

The second-quarter sales decreased 3 percent to 1.056 billion francs from last year's 1.084 billion francs. Sales dropped 3 percent organically in local currencies as growth in Care Chemicals and Adsorbents & Additives was offset by an expected decline in Catalysts.

Volumes remained stable while pricing decreased 3 percent year-on-year.

In the second quarter, local currency sales in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region were stable organically. Sales in the Americas declined organically by 1 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Clariant expects flat to low single-digit percent sales growth, compared to previously expected low single-digit percent, in local currency.

Growth in Care Chemicals, including the impact of the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, and in Adsorbents & Additives is expected to compensate for second half year uncertainties in the Catalysts recovery phasing.

Further, reported EBITDA margin is now expected to improve to around 16 percent, up 100 basis points from the previous estimate of around 15 percent, and includes the impact of the Lucas Meyer Cosmetics acquisition, which is progressing in line with expectations.

Clariant also reiterated its expectation that 2025 will be a year of continued, albeit significant, recovery in profitability. In 2025, on the basis of an expected 3 percent to 5 percent improvement in key end market demand, Clariant expects to achieve EBITDA margin of 17 percent to 18 percent.

