|
27.10.2022 07:19:01
Clariant Q3 EBITDA, Sales Climb; Sees Weak Margin In Q4; Lifts FY22 Sales View; Backs FY25 Forecast
(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemicals firm Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter EBITDA climbed 29 percent to 220 million Swiss francs from last year's 170 million francs.
EBITDA margin grew to 16.8 percent from 15.5 percent last year.
Adjusted EBITDA went up 32 percent to 242 million francs from 183 million francs a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.4 percent, compared to 16.7 percent a year ago.
Sales grew 20 percent to 1.31 billion francs from 1.10 billion francs a year earlier, supported by both pricing and volume growth. Sales increased 27 percent in local currency.
Looking ahead, in the fourth quarter, Clariant expects to generate continued solid sales growth in local currency versus the prior year. Reported EBITDA margin is expected to be clearly lower than the restated year-on-year margin levels.
For fiscal 2022, the company increased sales guidance to approximately 5.1 billion francs, and confirmed its aim to improve year-on-year underlying Group EBITDA margin versus the prior year's level.
Full year 2022 reported Group EBITDA margin will be impacted by restructuring charges in the fourth quarter related to the implementation of the new operating model.
Further, Clariant confirmed its 2025 ambition to deliver profitable growth (4 - 6 percent CAGR), and a Group EBITDA margin between 19 - 21 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.