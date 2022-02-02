Clariant To Divest 50% Stake In Scientific Design JV To SABIC

(RTTNews) - Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK), a Swiss specialty chemicals company, said on Wednesday that it has signed a deal to sell its 50 percent stake in the joint venture Scientific Design Company Inc., to its long-term JV partner, SABIC, a Saudi Arabian chemical maker.

Both parties have valued Scientific Design at $260 million and Clariant's 50 percent share at $130 million. However, the final sum is payable at the closing of transaction, which is expected in mid-2022.

"Together with a profit-sharing deal beginning on January 1, until the closing of the transaction, this represents an attractive valuation for Clariant's 50 % stake at around 12 times Scientific Design's 2021 expected EBITDA, assuming a mid-2022 closing," Clariant said in a statement.

SABIC is executing a call option raised in 2015 to buy the stake, originally purchased by Süd-Chemie AG in 2003, and acquired by Clariant in 2011, pursuant to a change-of-control clause in the JV deal.

For 2020, the New Jersey-headquartered petrochemical technology company, Scientific Design, posted sales of CHF 121 million.