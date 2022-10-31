|
31.10.2022 04:00:00
Clariant unveils top ingredients for beauty products at leading trade events in Asia
Whether it’s skincare or haircare products that have the consumers’ heads turned at the post-COVID era, Clariant’s dedicated lines of active and sustainable ingredients are bring the most out of beauty formulations for hair and scalp well-being. Visitors to the upcoming Indonesia Cosmetic Ingredients (ICI) and in-cosmetics Asia exhibitions held on October 25-27 in Jakarta and November 1-3 in Bangkok respectively will get the chance to learn how Clariant’s leading ingredients will help their formulations achieve outstanding results.
