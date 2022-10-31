Clariant unveils top ingredients for beauty products at leading trade events in Asia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

Whether it’s skincare or haircare products that have the consumers’ heads turned at the post-COVID era, Clariant’s dedicated lines of active and sustainable ingredients are bring the most out of beauty formulations for hair and scalp well-being. Visitors to the upcoming Indonesia Cosmetic Ingredients (ICI) and in-cosmetics Asia exhibitions held on October 25-27 in Jakarta and November 1-3 in Bangkok respectively will get the chance to learn how Clariant’s leading ingredients will help their formulations achieve outstanding results.