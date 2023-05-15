15.05.2023 16:45:00

Clariant will showcase the science of sustainable beauty in CITE show in Japan

As a global leading specialty chemical company with a sound reputation in the beauty care and personal care industry, Clariant will highlight at the upcoming 11st Cosmetic Ingredients & Technology Exhibition (CITE) in Japan how it leverages science and technology to bring out the best of sustainable beauty. The exhibition will be held on 17-19 May 2023 at the Pacifico Yokohama.
