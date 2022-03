Clariant’s award-winning AmoMax®-Casale catalyst selected for cutting-edge green ammonia project in Australia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

Clariant’s innovative ammonia synthesis catalyst “AmoMax-Casale” was selected for a major, groundbreaking green ammonia project, being jointly developed by The Hydrogen Utility (H2U), a leading Australian developer of green hydrogen infrastructure, and Casale. The project will commence with two pilot plants at H2U’s Eyre Peninsula Gateway™ in South Australia, with the aim of expanding the technology to various plants, industry sectors, and regions. AmoMax-Casale is tailor-made and thus an optimal choice for green ammonia synthesis based on the Casale ammonia synthesis loop technology. The catalyst offers outstanding activity, stability, and energy efficiency.