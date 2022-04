Clariant’s Beyond Color additives elevate possibilities for high-performing sustainable coatings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

At American Coatings Show (ACS) 2022, Clariant is prioritizing sustainability Beyond Color to support the creation of more sustainable innovations for industrial and consumer coatings products. Visit Clariant at Booth 2846 to explore the latest multifunctional additives that are driving the industry’s transition, from new renewable carbon-based ingredients to non-halogenated next-level fire protection.