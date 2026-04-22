22.04.2026 07:55:00

Clariant's "Let True Beauty Glow" formulations celebrate authentic radiance and multifunctional innovation

Clariant presents its "Let True Beauty Glow" Formulation Concept 2026, a comprehensive beauty innovation strategy that celebrates natural radiance and authentic self-expression. The concept centers on "hacking nature's secret of radiance," where glowing up isn't about changing who you are but bringing out what's already there. This approach celebrates positivity, self-care, and the confidence that comes from feeling good in your own skin.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Clariant AG
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