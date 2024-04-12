ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 261





Clarification of guidance for revenue and lower than expected operating profit in the 2023/24 financial year

According to the preliminary figures, revenue in the third quarter of 2023/24 was DKK 98.9 million and in the first nine months of 2023/24 DKK 298.2 million.

Based on the development in the third quarter of 2023/24 and the expectations for the remaining part of the financial year, expectations for revenue for the 2023/24 financial year are clarified. Hence, revenue in 2023/24 is expected to be in the DKK 400-415 million range against previously announced DKK 400-435 million and thus still within the most recently announced range.

Earnings in the third quarter of 2023/24 have been affected by one-off costs in connection with organizational changes, and, among other things, as a result of this, an operating result (EBITDA) of DKK 185-200 million is expected in 2023/24 against previously announced DKK 200-220 million.

Final figures for the third quarter 2023/24 and for the first nine months of 2023/24 will be included in the interim report for the third quarter 2023/24, which will be published on 8 May 2024.





For further information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO

Phone: (+45) 2551 8724





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com









Attachment