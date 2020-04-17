|
Clarification Regarding Payment Of Retail Holdings N.V. $0.50 Distribution
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V (the "Company") issued today this clarification regarding the previously announced $0.50 per Share distribution:
We have been advised that due to a late filing by the Company and other unforeseen circumstances, both caused, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting gaps in staffing and other administrative issues, FINRA did not apply the rule that had been anticipated would be applied regarding distributions that exceed 25% of a company's stock price.
We have been further advised that the date determining entitlement to the Company's $0.50 per Share distribution will be the record date, April 13, 2020. Actual payment of the distribution may be delayed a few additional days.
Shareholders who have additional questions are advised to contact their broker and/or financial advisor.
