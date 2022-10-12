Clariness Selects Lacework to Future Proof Cloud Security

Leader in digital patient recruitment undertakes Lacework's cloud security assessment, using actionable insights to establish goals, enhance compliance and shift security left

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, announced it has been selected by Clariness , a leader in patient recruitment for clinical trials, to help future proof security across the company's cloud environments and embed a shift-left security mindset.

Clariness is constantly striving to bring new medicines and treatments by connecting patients to clinical trials across the world. To accelerate the innovation process, it operates almost entirely in the cloud, with its infrastructure on AWS. The company is in the process of moving its platforms from Kubernetes to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).

In 2021, Clariness set out to enable its teams to work in a secure, cross-functional way. A big part of the transformation involved using scalable and intelligent solutions to augment human ability, as well as giving every employee an element of security ownership. Clariness also wanted a tool that could help streamline its compliance processes and build its teams' ability to act on security alerts.

To help, Clariness chose to partner with Lacework, initially conducting an assessment which provided actionable insight into its cloud security posture. This allowed teams to benchmark and track progress against goals as it adopted best practices for compliance audits, including CIS Benchmarks and ISO 27001.

Using the findings from the assessment, Clariness was also able to make key security enhancements, including consolidating its tools and moving to Lacework for dynamic application testing, fixing vulnerabilities and reducing its response to incidents to less than four hours. In addition, it was able to successfully shift from DevOps to a DevSecOps discipline, implementing a streamlined process for effectively responding to security alerts.

Gopi Kirishnamurthy, VP Product & Engineering, Clariness said: "Together with Lacework we have been able to deepen our understanding of our cloud security posture, enabling us to make informed improvements to our operations and compliance processes. This transparency has also allowed us to democratise security, helping us to achieve a true mindset shift in a short space of time - a fundamental component of all successful transformation initiatives."

Jesper Fredricksen, General Manager of EMEA, Lacework said: "By bringing our expertise in cloud security to Clariness, we have not only helped to enhance its security processes, but we have also enabled it to embed a culture of security across the organisation. We look forward to continuing to work alongside the Clariness team, enabling them to innovate with speed and safety as they develop next generation clinical trial solutions."

For more information on Lacework, visit our blog .

. Become an expert on security fundamentals and learn more from your security and developer peers through Lacework Academy.

Read what Lacework customers have to say about the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform.

Additional Resources:About Lacework

Lacework is the data-driven security company for the cloud. The Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton, Durable Capital, GV, General Catalyst, XN, Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clariness-selects-lacework-to-future-proof-cloud-security-301647282.html

SOURCE Lacework