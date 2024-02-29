Clarins Teams Up with Dassault Systèmes to Achieve New Levels of Efficiency at Its Two French Production Sites

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Clarins Group, the family-owned global cosmetics group, has selected Dassault Systèmes’ solutions to transform its manufacturing operations as it prepares to increase significantly its production capacity for its portfolio of skincare, make-up, spa and wellness products.

Clarins will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ "Perfect Production” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The solution enables Clarins to leverage DELMIA Apriso applications to streamline and improve the efficiency of manufacturing processes at its existing production site near Paris, and at a state-of-the art, new high environmental quality (HQE) site in Troyes, France that is scheduled to be operational in late 2024. Dassault Systèmes provides Clarins with a unified, flexible and powerful manufacturing operations management solution to optimize resources, implement best practices and harmonize processes from planning to execution, while taking into account the specific capabilities of each site.

"As part of its global development strategy, the Clarins Group is building a second factory in France: a state-of-the-art plant on two aspects, sustainable development and operational excellence. This project follows an ambitious and comprehensive Industry 4.0 road map. To support us, we looked for a global manufacturing solution to streamline and manage production, logistics and maintenance, as well as synchronize warehouse materials. The Dassault Systèmes solutions, with its extensive knowledge of our sector, provide us with the capabilities to succeed in our strategy,” said Denis Martin, Business Support Transformation Officer, Clarins.

Clarins will leverage "Perfect Production” to ensure a profitable growth of its operations while guaranteeing the quality of its product. Nearly 400 users will rely on the solution to boost capacity, quality and traceability by transitioning to a paperless work environment and by gaining real-time visibility of operations for performance monitoring and continuous improvement.

"Clarins’ choice to deploy Dassault Systèmes’ solutions to digitally transform its manufacturing enables it to combine its 70 years of expertise in premium skincare and cosmetics with our proven solutions that incorporate best practices from the industry,” said Benoit Dauchin, Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Clarins can increase productivity and scale its operations profitably without compromising on the quality of the products that have made it a globally recognized and respected innovative and responsible brand.”

