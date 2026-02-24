Clarivate Analytics Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLSH / ISIN: JE00BJJN4441
|
24.02.2026 12:23:10
Clarivate Swings To Profit In Q4; Sees Adj. EPS Growth In FY26; Shares Up 4.7%
(RTTNews) - Clarivate plc (CLVT) announced Tuesday net income for the fourth quarter of $3.1 million or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $191.8 million or $0.27 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.20 per share, compared to $0.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues for the quarter declined to $617.0 million from $663.0 million in the same quarter last year. Revenues were down 1.2 percent on an organic basis.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.80 per share on revenues between $2.30 billion and $2.42 billion.
Following a comprehensive evaluation, the Company also announced it is pursuing a sale of its Life Sciences & Healthcare business. Clarivate has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial advisor, and is currently engaged in active discussions with interested parties.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CLVT is trading on the NYSE at $1.78, up $0.08 or 4.71 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
