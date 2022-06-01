01.06.2022 14:30:00

Clarivate to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2022

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jerre Stead, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in June 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Webcast
Source: Clarivate Plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-june-2022-301558753.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

