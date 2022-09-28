Clarivate to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022

Announces plans for Investor Day in 2023

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 8 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.

The Company is planning to hold an Investor Day during the first quarter of 2023 following the release of its fourth quarter results anticipated in February 2023. The Investor Day will feature an update from members of the executive leadership team on the Company's strategy and business outlook, including annual guidance for fiscal 2023 financial performance. There will also be product demos of the Company's extensive line of products across Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. Additional details about the event will be distributed in the coming months.

The live webcast of the earnings call on November 8 will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/188172240. A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 844-200-6205 (in the United States), 929-526-1599 (International) and 833-950-0062 (Canada). The conference ID number is 282898.

An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 866-813-9403 (in the US), 44-204-525-0658 (International) and 226-828-7578 (Canada). The replay access code is 673414. The recording will be available for replay through November 22, 2022.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

