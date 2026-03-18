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18.03.2026 17:39:13

Clarksons Acquires Link Group For $80 Mln To Expand U.S. Commodities Presence

(RTTNews) - Clarkson PLC said it has acquired Link Group for $80 million in cash, as part of its strategy to expand in physical commodities, derivatives, and data.

The Link Group includes Link Crude Resources, Link Data Services, and Link Futures, and is a leading North American broker in physical crude oil and derivatives, particularly in the WTI market across West Texas and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Clarksons said the acquisition strengthens its ability to serve clients across physical commodities and related derivatives, while also enhancing its data and analytics capabilities.

The company noted the business has a strong track record of profitability and is expected to be immediately earnings accretive.

The deal also expands Clarksons' footprint in the Americas and aligns with growing demand for hedging tools such as CME WTI Gulf Coast contracts, as global energy markets become more interconnected.

Clarksons said the acquisition will support its long-term strategy of geographic expansion and product diversification, while enabling cross-selling opportunities across its global client base.

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