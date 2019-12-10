Classic Collision Expands Into South Florida With Carolina Auto Body Acquisition

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Collision Inc., an Atlanta-based collision repair company, announced that it has acquired Carolina Auto Body across the South Florida region.

Carolina Auto Body has served the Southeast Florida area since 2014, operating seven locations in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Carolina Auto Body has deep roots in the Carolina regions with four generations of body shop history bringing decades of knowledge and experience. As a family owned and operated business, they have continued the legacy of doing things the "Carolina Way" from the Carolinas to Florida, which is to provide outstanding, fast and friendly service with a smile. Their goal has always been to merge top-tier professionalism and quality with the kind of service one might expect from a close friend or neighbor.

The addition of Carolina Auto Body to the Classic Collision family will increase the Classic Collision footprint to 34 shops in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and now Florida. In addition, this will bring the Classic Collision employee count to over 720. With similar family-owned values, the two companies look forward to merging the Classic and Carolina families together to continue to provide industry-leading service to their customers. Both companies have invested in their shops and employees by maintaining I-CAR Gold Certifications and acquiring national auto manufacturer's certifications, to guarantee safe and accurate repairs for their customers.

Classic Collision's plan to expand nationally remains ahead of schedule. They expect to leapfrog into the Big 4 MSO category within 12-24 months.

About Classic Collision

Classic Collision was founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, with one goal: to serve customers with honesty and integrity while using the best talent and highest-quality materials. Today, Classic Collision continues to remain the largest privately held local provider of auto body repair services in northern and central Georgia, along with a presence in Birmingham, Augusta, and South Florida. Classic Collision operates locations in four states across the U.S. with 34 state-of-the-art repair facilities. For over 35 years, Classic Collision has put customer satisfaction first in all we do. We are proud to provide high-quality auto body repairs with properly trained technicians and the appropriate equipment. We hold several manufacturer certifications and factory-direct training which makes us a leader in comprehensive collision repair.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass repair and replacement businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. For anyone interested in selling their business to us, please visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

For more information and to find a local Classic Collision location visit www.ClassicCollision.net and follow Classic Collision on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

