ClassLink Awarded Research-Based Learning Analytics Product Certification From Digital Promise

CLIFTON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink Analytics products have earned the Research-Based Learning Analytics Product Certification from Digital Promise. The Product Certification serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for district and school administrators, educators, and families looking for evidence of education technology that was designed according to high-quality, peer-reviewed research about decision making.

ClassLink submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a link between learning analytics research and the product's design.

"At ClassLink, research and evidence is at the heart of our product development. ClassLink Analytics empowers leaders to harness the power of digital resources for student learning through digestible and actionable information. We are proud to be recognized by Digital Promise for the research-informed development of our analytics products." - Mary Batiwalla, Director of Evaluation Analytics, ClassLink

Through Product Certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products based on research about learning analytics before trying it out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the Research-Based Learning Analytics Product Certification in February 2022.

The Research-Based Learning Analytics Product Certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with teams across Digital Promise, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly educator leaders across the United States. Further detail about the development of Product Certifications can be found in Digital Promise's Product Certification website.

"Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn and make decisions. Digital Promise's Research-Based Learning Analytics Product Certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about decision making into their design and development. Congratulations to ClassLink Analytics for demonstrating that research informs product design!" - Christina Luke Luna, Chief Learning Officer, Pathways and Credentials, Digital Promise

All developers, educators, edtech investors, and families are also encouraged to sign the Research-Based Product Promise and demand high-quality, research-driven products that support each unique learner. More information on Digital Promise's Product Certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org.

Learn more at ClassLink 101, a 30-minute webinar designed to introduce education leaders to access, analytics, and identity management.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 16 million students and staff in over 2,000 school systems.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/classlink-awarded-research-based-learning-analytics-product-certification-from-digital-promise-301493361.html

SOURCE ClassLink