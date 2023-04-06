ClassLink Receives Three 2023 EdTech Cool Tool Awards from EdTech Digest

CLIFTON, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in — this week ClassLink was awarded three 2023 EdTech Cool Tool Awards from EdTech Digest. The ClassLink Suite was named the winner in the Administrative Solution category. At the same time, ClassLink Analytics+ won in Learning Analytics/Data Mining Solution and New Product or Service (released 2020 or later). This is the fifth consecutive year that ClassLink has been recognized by EdTech Digest.

In addition, we're proud to congratulate the following ClassLink teammates on being recognized as finalists in the 2023 EdTech Awards. These individuals deserve this recognition, and we applaud their contributions to the edtech industry.

Perspectives Podcast host, Patrick Devanney , and LinkedUp Podcast hosts, Jamie Saponaro and Jerri Kemble , in the EdTech Author, Speaker, or Podcaster category.

, and LinkedUp Podcast hosts, and , in the EdTech Author, Speaker, or Podcaster category. CTO, Stan Watts and Director of Learning Design, Salena Rabidoux , in the Visionary Leader category.

"We're thrilled to receive recognition in multiple categories as a winner and finalist for the 2023 EdTech Awards. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to improving education through technology." - Jerri Kemble, National Academic Advisor, ClassLink

The EdTech Awards recognizes people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

The EdTech Awards recognize people—and the products they produce and the lives they shape—with three main honors:

The EdTech Cool Tool Awards

The EdTech Leadership Awards

The EdTech Trendsetter Awards

"A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning." - Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief, EdTech Digest

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 18 million students and staff in over 2,400 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

About EdTech Digest

Founded at the onset of the digital shift in education a decade ago, EdTech Digest and its readers represent a worldwide movement of innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in the K-12, higher ed, and workforce learning sectors intent on creating the future of learning.

