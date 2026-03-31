WildHorse Resource Development Aktie
WKN DE: A2DHPJ / ISIN: US96812T1025
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31.03.2026 16:50:14
Classover Holdings Stock Soars 59% On Regaining Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
(RTTNews) - Stock of Classover Holdings, Inc. (KIDZ) is surging about 59 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the company announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
The company's shares are currently trading at $3.26 on the Nasdaq, up 59.03 percent. The stock opened at $3.62 and has climbed as high as $4.26 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.03 to $532.50.
This comes as the Nasdaq's written notification indicated that for the last 12 consecutive business days, the bid price for the company's Class B common stock had been at $1.00 per share or greater, as required by the listing rule.
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