Classy Launches New Digital Tools for Nonprofit Customers

From payment integrations to advanced analytics, these new products available to Classy customers will improve the online giving experience

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classy, a giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about, is announcing a number of new product launches for its nonprofit customers. These new initiatives are part of Classy's continued efforts to create the most innovative fundraising technology while constantly improving the donor experience so nonprofits can drive more impact for the critical causes and communities they support.

As part of the company's commitment to simplifying giving, Classy's product enhancements include:



Venmo Integration : Launching today, nonprofits can now activate Venmo as a payment option within Classy Pay, Classy's proprietary payment solution. Venmo is the latest payment option within Classy Pay, which also includes PayPal, credit card, ACH bank transfer, and digital wallets. Offering donors the payment options they prefer can help increase conversion by appealing to new donor segments. In the case of Venmo, Classy's Why America Gives report found that Venmo is the preferred digital wallet of Millennials and Gen Z. Because Venmo is integrated directly into Classy Pay, the payment option not only shows up automatically on a nonprofit's donation form, but all reconciliation reporting occurs within the product to avoid the hassle of importing or exporting files.

To learn more about Classy, visit www.classy.org. Nonprofits looking for a full walk through of Classy's latest updates and capabilities can request a demo here.

About Classy

Classy is a B Corp Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by thousands of nonprofits, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations, Classy's platform provides the formats and flexibility to activate donors when and how they need to by creating more relevant connections to their causes. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise $4 billion on its platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

