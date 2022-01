CLCT posts 35.1% rise in H2 DPU to S$0.045, driven by pivot to 'new economy'

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

CAPITALAND China Trust (CLCT) was hit with 96 days of closures at 3 of its shopping malls - CapitaMall Xuefu and CapitaMall Aidemengdun in Harbin, and CapitaMall Xinnan in Chengdu - in the second half of FY2021 due to sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks in China.