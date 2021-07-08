ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen welcomes its new midwest kitchen and distribution center in Maryland Heights, MO. The new 40,000 sq ft facility that opened on July 5th will employ 50 local employees in production, warehousing and distribution.

Clean Eatz Kitchen Brings 50 Jobs to St. Louis Kitchen and Distribution Center

"Our growth is exploding and we are continuing to need more production and distribution capabilities," says CEO Jason Nista. "Our St. Louis facility allows us to be closer to our customers in the midwest, which will cut-down order lead times and provide our customers with better service."

The new facility is expected to employ 50 people as it ramps up to full capacity. "After an extensive tour of the midwest that included prospecting in Memphis, Kansas City, and Oklahoma City, we ultimately chose St. Louis to headquarter our midwest operations due to the educated and experienced workforce," says Nista.

This is Clean Eatz Kitchen's fourth facility with two distribution centers in North Carolina and one in Utah. An additional facility is planned to be added in Brooklyn, NY in 2022.

Clean Eatz Kitchen, headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in direct-to-consumer meal plans and meal prep. For their diet conscious customers, Clean Eatz Kitchen cooks and ships pre-made meals to customers' houses, ready to heat and enjoy. Their model takes the thought and effort out of having to meal prep to reach your diet goals.

support@cleaneatzkitchen.com

www.CleanEatzKitchen.com

910-236-9196

