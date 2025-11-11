NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.11.2025 20:08:46
Clean Energy’s Second Wind: What iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Tells Us Now
Image source: Getty ImagesFlorin Court Capital LLP disclosed a significant purchase of iShares Trust - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares, with a trade valued at approximately $6.79 million, according to its November 3, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 03, 2025, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in iShares Trust - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 479,600 shares. The estimated value of this purchase, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was approximately $6.79 million. The fund now holds 1,073,879 shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!