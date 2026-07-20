Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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20.07.2026 23:08:32
Clean Harbors' Founder Parted With 1,265 Shares. He Still Holds Over 2 Million
Alan S. McKim, executive chairman and chief technology officer of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH), disposed of 1,265 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026. This non-discretionary transaction was executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of equity awards, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($310.58); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($310.58).Clean Harbors is a leading North American environmental and industrial services provider with a market capitalization of $16.4 billion and TTM revenue of $6.1 billion. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated service offerings, extensive collection and treatment infrastructure, and deep expertise in regulatory compliance and hazardous waste management. With TTM net income of $395.5 million, Clean Harbors demonstrates strong operational performance and profitability within the essential waste management and environmental services sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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