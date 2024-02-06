|
06.02.2024 15:20:56
Clean Harbors To Acquire Hepaco For $400 Mln
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced that it has reached a definitive agreement with Gryphon Investors to purchase environmental and emergency services company Hepaco LLC for $400 million in cash.
It is anticipated that the Eastern United States-based Hepaco will generate approximately $36 million in EBITDA for the full year of 2023, based on adjusted figures from $270 million in revenues.
Clean Harbors foresees achieving around $20 million in cost synergies following the first complete year of operations post-acquisition, resulting in a post-synergy acquisition multiple of 7.1 times.
The acquisition is set to be financed through existing cash reserves and additional debt financing, with the transaction expected to be finalized in the first half of 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clean Harbors Incmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: Clean Harbors veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Clean Harbors Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Clean Harbors Inc
|163,40
|3,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX gibt nach -- DAX schwächelt -- Wall Street etwas fester erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt büßt ein, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex etwas tiefer präsentiert. Die Wall Street wird mit einem etwas stärkeren Auftakt in den Handel erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.