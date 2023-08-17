17.08.2023 09:45:32

Clean Motion: EVIG en route to NEOM

The first EVIG vehicle intended for NEOM in Saudi Arabia has now been collected from the Swedish factory in Trollhättan.

The vehicle is part of the initial purchase order associated with the framework agreement, signed in May. The framework agreement amounts to approximately 20.1 MSEK. The first order, valued at 252,300 € or roughly 2.9 MSEK, primarily pertains to the payment for development work aimed at creating a tailored, comprehensive solution for "last mile delivery" on the island of Sindalah.

For further information, please contact:
Christoffer Sveder, Commercial Director                
Clean Motion AB                        
Phone: +4670 611 26 98                        
Email: christoffer.sveder@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB
Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company vision is to offer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se

https://www.cleanmotion.se/



