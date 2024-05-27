Clean Motion launches new factory with a capacity of 3,000 Vehicles annually

The e-mobility company Clean Motion has launched its new manufacturing plant outside Gothenburg. Now fully operational, the facility has the capacity to produce up to 3,000 vehicles per year, and the Conformity of Production certification is complete.



Jonsered, Sweden – May 27,2024

Clean Motion, the Swedish e-mobility company behind the solar-powered vehicle EVIG, has relocated its production facility to Jonsered, east of Gothenburg. This new factory marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey, with a strong focus on expansion.

Intensive work has been ongoing in recent months, both with the completion of the new factory and the relocation of production. Important permits, necessary approvals, and all resources are in place – and production is up and running.

"We see many advantages in bringing the company together in one location where our capacity is significantly greater. In conjunction with the move, the certification of the new production has also been completed, and we are proud to be operational, says Sofia Haby, CEO of Clean Motion.

The new factory has a much higher production capacity, and Clean Motion now can ramp up and produce 3000 vehicles annually. Swedish-made electric vehicles in the last-mile segment are in demand in the European market, and as the only fully established manufacturer of light electric vehicles in Sweden, the company further strengthens its position.

For further information please contact:

Sofia Haby CEO

Clean Motion AB

Phone: +46 76 866 36 09

Email: sofia.haby@cleanmotion.se

Facts about Conformity of Production

Conformity of Production (CoP) ensures that manufactured products, such as electric vehicles, continuously meet approved specifications and standards. CoP involves strict quality controls and regular testing throughout the production cycle. The certification is issued by authorities following a review of the manufacturer's production facilities and quality management systems. The purpose of CoP is to guarantee production safety and product reliability. This certification is necessary for vehicles to be sold and used in the European market.

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century