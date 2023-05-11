Clean Motion launches solution for professional urban services at ELFACK

Urban property and building services are becoming increasingly challenging for both property owners and service providers. In response, Clean Motion is launching a comprehensive leasing solution featuring EVIG, Sortimo van rackings, and Bosch PRO tools, specifically designed for sustainable professional services within cities. This solution is currently being showcased at the ELFACK trade fair in Gothenburg.

"Tomorrow's electric vehicles for property maintenance and services must manage the paradox of being compact, yet spacious while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency. To facilitate service operations with minimal emissions, we need innovative and unconventional solutions tailored to urban environments. The time has come to rethink the approach for professional service transportation within our cities," says Christoffer Sveder, Commercial Director at Clean Motion.

Clean Motion, Robert Bosch AB, and Sortimo have developed a complete solution that’s built on a business model that genuinely supports professional craftsmen in urban environments. Clean Motion's EVIG has been adapted to efficiently handle Bosch tools and materials, all packaged in a complete leasing offering.

"We understand how tough it can get for businesses offering services in the heart of the city, especially with the shift towards sustainable and emission-free cites. You've got to navigate low-speed areas, zero-emission zones, and the headache of parking. That's why we've joined hands with Clean Motion to roll out a complete leasing package. It's simple - the tools become part of your vehicle's monthly cost," says Jan Samuelsson, Power Tools, Country Business Management at Robert Bosch AB.

Together with Sortimo van rackings, the companies have developed various configurations based on the type of work that’s going to be performed. This is currently being showcased at the ELFACK trade fair in Gothenburg from May 9th to 12th.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Sveder, Director Commercial Operations

Clean Motion AB

Phone: +4670 611 26 98

Email: christoffer@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company vision is to offer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se