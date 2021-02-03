Clean Republic Launches New Client Solutions Division And Its New 'Clean Smart Program'

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Republic, makers of performance-grade, nature-derived cleaning and disinfecting products, today announced the launch of their new Client Solutions Division as well as its Clean Smart Program. The new division will build on Clean Republic's overarching service consultancy across multiple industries. As part of this initiative, the company also launched its Clean Smart Program, which provides businesses education and certification on cleaning and disinfecting protocols, Standard Operation Procedures for cleaning and reopening guidance. Robin Vega, the current Director of Branding & Marketing for Clean Republic, will be taking on the new role of Vice President of Client Solutions.

This newly formed division will develop and cultivate client relationships and enhance the overall service experience with Clean Republic. The Clean Smart Program will provide customized product solutions and application methods, marketing and communication support, and overarching instructions on how to use Clean Republic products, as well as education on the science behind Clean Republic.

Jake Piccoli, Co-founder and President of Clean Republic, said "We are launching this division at a time in which many industries and businesses are looking for cleaning solutions at scale that are both effective and healthier. Our goal with this new division is to make this process easier and customized in ways that empower our client partners and that will yield positive impact across their organizations. And Robin, with her innovative and creative focus, is the best person to lead this."

"I'm excited to lead this division and to find innovative ways for our client partners to deliver the peace of mind everyone seeks now from cleaning," said Robin Vega, VP of Client Solutions. "An example of this is an online portal we built to complete the certification component of our Clean Smart program, which trains employees on our products and procedures. It concludes with an online certification exam for employees that, once passed, will give their business a branded designation they can showcase to their increasingly discerning consumers. This is just one of the ways we are innovating to deliver a culture of clean safety and trust."

The Client Solutions Division will also provide thought leadership for the cleaning industry through quarterly reports, webinars and trend forecasts for general trade as well as for specific industries.

About Clean Republic: Clean Republic delivers a smarter and healthier cleaning solution through its line of cleaning products and disinfectants made from naturally occurring Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) and devoid of any harsh chemicals and toxic fumes. Manufactured in the USA, Clean Republic proudly makes the Disinfectant + Sanitizer, an HOCl disinfectant proven to kill drug-resistant pathogens, the All-Purpose Everyday Cleaner safe to use at home with family, pets and plants, and the eco-friendly, alcohol-free Medical Strength Hand Cleanser.

