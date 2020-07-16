Clean Rooms International Introduces Guardiair to Curb Airborne Contagions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean Rooms International (CRI) – a leading manufacturer of cleanrooms, workstations and air filtration equipment – has introduced Guardiair, a mobile air filtration system that minimizes airborne contagions and particles with 99.99% efficiency at a 0.3 micron size.

"As businesses across the globe begin to cautiously call employees back to work, it's essential to reassure staff, customers and other guests that the air they're breathing is as safe as possible," said Tim Werkema, President and CEO of CRI. "In this historic moment, we saw an immediate need for effective air filtration systems that decrease the risk of infection and build trust between organizations and the people entering their environments. Guardiair offers the highest quality air filtration and the presence of the mobile unit signifies to people in the vicinity that the air around them is being filtered."

Drawing on 38 years of cleanroom grade equipment manufacturing and utilizing their standard HEPA filters, CRI's engineering team developed Guardiair, which collects airborne particles and aerosols. Additional integrations, including a UV-C lamp and ULPA filter, can further increase the level of filtration, making it ideally suited for schools, healthcare settings, corporate environments, restaurants and retail.

Chief Operating Officer, Bret Asper adds: "Our company is dedicated to creating spaces for human innovation, and Guardiair is just one way we are bringing the power of cleanroom technology to new contexts."

Detailed Product Features:

● HEPA filter: 99.99% efficiency at 0.3 microns

● Merv 8 prefilter

● Indicator light for changing the HEPA filter

● Variable speed control, perforated aluminum face screen and casters with brakes

● Power cord

● Optional integrated UV-C high-output germicidal lamp

● Optional ULPA filter 99.9995% efficiency at minimum particle penetration size (MPPS)

● A variety of powder-coat color options

About Clean Rooms International

Clean Rooms International (CRI) is the partner of choice for cleanroom design, components, hard wall and soft wall cleanrooms, fan filter units and testing and certification services. The company specializes in manufacturing products that allow spaces to maintain extremely low levels of submicron sized particulates, particles not visible to the human eye. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, CRI proudly designs and manufactures cleanroom solutions in the USA. For additional information on Guardiair, please visit http://www.guardiair.com or http://www.cleanroomsint.com.

SOURCE Clean Rooms International