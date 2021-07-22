+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
22.07.2021 10:35:00

CleanEquity® Monaco 2021 - Live on EarthX TV today Including Keynote Speaker Dr. Andrew Steer

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity®, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, kicks off today, 22nd July.

CleanEquity Monaco 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Innovator Capital)

In our efforts to create global action and collaboration to find solutions to climate change challenges, we are again broadcasting live on EarthX TV reaching a truly global audience.

We are delighted to be joined by Dr. Andrew Steer, CEO & President of the Bezos Earth Fund, for an intimate and engaging interview at 13:30 CEST.

London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity® team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 14th anniversary. These are the companies, which have been selected to present:

Agerpoint

US

Carbon GeoCapture

US

CH-Bioforce

FI

Circulariti

UK

Conamix

US

Gree Energy

ID

HPS Home Power Solutions

DE

Hypervolt

UK

IPG

UK

MCPV

DE

Probiotic Holdings

US

Purify Fuel

US

Qualus

UK

Resilient Energi

US

SWATAB

SE

Vertoro

NL

Voltaware

UK

ICL announces a new collaboration for 2021, MIT Solve, who share our passion for innovative solutions to tackle the world's toughest challenges.  

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, EarthX, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

For further information about CleanEquity® 2021, use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com

CleanEquity can be found on: EarthX TV, LinkedIn & Twitter

Contact:
Conor Barrett
Innovator Capital
conor.barrett@innovator-capital.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanequity-monaco-2021---live-on-earthx-tv-today-including-keynote-speaker-dr-andrew-steer-301339284.html

SOURCE Innovator Capital

